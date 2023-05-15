Akhil Akkineni Pens Emotional Note On Agent Debacle: We Tried Our Level Best But...

Akhil Akkineni, whose recently released film Agent failed at the box office, has shared a long note on his Twitter handle thanking the cast and crew of the film. He also said that they tried their best, but the film "unfortunately" didn't translate the way they wished. He started his note with these words, "To my dearest fans and all my well wishers. I want to sincrely thank the cast and crew of Agent who dedicated their lives to see our film come to life."

He added, "While we tried our level best, the film unfortunately didn't translate the way we wished it would on the screen and we could not deliver a good film for you." Calling producer Anil his "biggest support system," the actor continued, "A special thanks to my producer Anil garu who was my biggest support system." He also thanked the distributors, "Thank you to all the distributors who believed in our film and also the media who supported us immensely.

Akhil Akkineni concluded his note with these words, "The love and energy you all give me is the reason I work and I thank you from the bottom of my heart for that. I will come back stronger for all those who believe in me. Yours faithfully, Akhil Akkineni."

Soon after the actor dropped the post, his fans flooded the comment section. A user wrote, "Accepting the failure itself is a maturity which many dont have. Best wishes brother. Looking forward for you to come back stonger." Another wrote, "Acceptance and learning from the failure makes a man better than before , more power to you."

All about Agent

Helmed by Surender Reddy, the film also starred Mammootty, Dino Morea, Vikramjeet Virk and Sakshi Vaidya. The movie released last month but didn't perform well at the box office. Earlier, he was seen in Most Eligible Bachelor, co-starring Pooja Hegde. I was well-received by the audience and critics.