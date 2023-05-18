Urvashi Rautela Flaunts New Look At Cannes, Dons Short White Dress After Colourful Gowns

Urvashi Rautela, has been making waves at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival with her impeccable fashion choices. After captivating the audience in a mesmerising pink tulle gown on a red carpet appearance, Urvashi decided to stun once again, this time in an elegant white ensemble. This will be her third look from Cannes 2023.

For another appearance at Cannes 2023, Urvashi Rautela chose to wear a beautiful short white dress that accentuated her flawless figure. The dress featured a delicate rose detailing on the front adding a touch of femininity to her look. To complete her ensemble, Urvashi draped a veil around her waist, adding an element of sophistication to her attire. In terms of styling, Urvashi opted for a classic bun, neatly tucking her luscious locks. With minimal makeup, she let her natural beauty shine through, enhancing her overall elegance and grace.

During the earlier days of the festival, Urvashi had wowed the crowd in a striking beet red halter corset paired with a tulle skirt adorned with layered ruffles. She accessorised her outfit with a small red bag, completing the look with a touch of glamour. On the first day, she had opted for a similar ensemble in a vibrant pink colour, showcasing her versatility in fashion choices.

Urvashi Rautela Day 1

On her red carpet walk, Urvashi wore a breathtaking pink gown featuring tiered layers of busy floral ruffles, grabbing the spotlight with her impeccable style. She complimented her outfit with a statement necklace, featuring intertwined Crocodile, and accessorised with matching hoop earrings. However, what caught everyone's attention was the absence of her eye-catching crocodile necklace, which had adorned her ensemble on the previous day.

Urvashi Rautela attended the premiere of "Monster," a film directed by Hirokazu Kore-eda, where she exuded confidence and elegance. With each appearance, she continues to establish herself as a fashion icon, leaving a lasting impression on the red carpet at Cannes 2023.