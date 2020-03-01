The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Urvashi Rautela's Most Stunning Red Carpet Looks You Must Check Out

Bollywood News

Urvashi Rautela is among the most stylish celebrities in Bollywood. Here are some of her best red carpet looks that you must check out.

Written By Aditya Vyas | Mumbai | Updated On:
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi Rautela is a popular model and actor in the Indian film industry, who is now widely noted for her work in Bollywood. The model has influenced her fans with her enticing looks and sharp features. The Hate Story 4 actor now has a strong standing in Bollywood. Rautela won the Miss Diva in 2015. She also represented India at the Miss Universe pageant in 2015. The actor has also inspired her 23 million followers on Instagram with her style and charm. Let's check out the actor's best red carpet looks:

Also read: Urvashi Rautela's Majestic Pink Outfits To Take Fashion Inspiration From; See Pics

Urvashi Rautela's best red carpet looks

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by URVASHI RAUTELA 🇮🇳Actor🇮🇳 (@urvashirautela) on

This picture is from the Nykaa Femina Beauty Awards from this year. The actor is a natural poser. She is wearing an off-shoulder white-coloured frock with a waistband. Urvashi always manages to look elegant and stylish.

Also read : Urvashi Rautela's Upward Career Graph Is A Proof Of Her Hard-work And Dedication

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by URVASHI RAUTELA 🇮🇳Actor🇮🇳 (@urvashirautela) on

This picture is from the Smule Mirchi Awards from this year. The actor looks sharp in the pink dress that she is wearing. Urvashi always serves her finest looks to the fans.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by URVASHI RAUTELA 🇮🇳Actor🇮🇳 (@urvashirautela) on

This photo is from another award ceremony. The actor looks elegant in a red gown. The 26-year-old actor is always on top of her style game.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by URVASHI RAUTELA 🇮🇳Actor🇮🇳 (@urvashirautela) on

This is another look of Rautela from the same awards show. The actor looks impeccable in the black outfit. Urvashi's style has inspired many people to step up their fashion game. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by URVASHI RAUTELA 🇮🇳Actor🇮🇳 (@urvashirautela) on

This picture is from the Lokmat Style Awards. The actor bagged Lokmat’s Most Stylish Glamour Actress/Icon Of The Year Award. She also expressed her gratitude on her social media. 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
CONGRESS USES PIGEON ANALOGY ON BJP
POTUS LAUDS WORTHWHILE INDIA VISIT
MAHA CM REVIEWS MUMBAI METRO
INDIA CONTINUE UNBEATEN RUN
BOM FOR 'BOMBAY' CONFUSED AS 'BOMB'
FIRE IN CHENNAI OIL WAREHOUSE