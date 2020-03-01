Urvashi Rautela's Most Stunning Red Carpet Looks You Must Check Out

Urvashi Rautela is a popular model and actor in the Indian film industry, who is now widely noted for her work in Bollywood. The model has influenced her fans with her enticing looks and sharp features. The Hate Story 4 actor now has a strong standing in Bollywood. Rautela won the Miss Diva in 2015. She also represented India at the Miss Universe pageant in 2015. The actor has also inspired her 23 million followers on Instagram with her style and charm. Let's check out the actor's best red carpet looks:

Urvashi Rautela's best red carpet looks

This picture is from the Nykaa Femina Beauty Awards from this year. The actor is a natural poser. She is wearing an off-shoulder white-coloured frock with a waistband. Urvashi always manages to look elegant and stylish.

This picture is from the Smule Mirchi Awards from this year. The actor looks sharp in the pink dress that she is wearing. Urvashi always serves her finest looks to the fans.

This photo is from another award ceremony. The actor looks elegant in a red gown. The 26-year-old actor is always on top of her style game.

This is another look of Rautela from the same awards show. The actor looks impeccable in the black outfit. Urvashi's style has inspired many people to step up their fashion game.

This picture is from the Lokmat Style Awards. The actor bagged Lokmat’s Most Stylish Glamour Actress/Icon Of The Year Award. She also expressed her gratitude on her social media.

