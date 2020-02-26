Urvashi Rautela's Upward Career Graph Is A Proof Of Her Hard-work And Dedication

Urvashi Rautela is an Indian model and a well-known face in the Bollywood industry today. Urvashi Rautela has successfully created a huge fan-base. But, what fans are unaware of is how hard the actor had worked to reach where she is today. Urvashi Rautela worked her way into the Bollywood industry with full conviction and hard work.

The career graph of Urvashi Rautela

In 2009, at a very young age of just 15 years, Urvashi Rautela got her first big break at Wills Lifestyle India Fashion Week. The same year, she also won the title of Miss Teen India. Soon after that, she became a teen model. Urvashi was the show-stopper for Lakme Fashion Week and also walked the ramp at Amazon Fashion Week in Dubai and Bombay.

In 2011, Rautela won the titles of Indian Princess, Miss Tourism World, and Miss Asian Supermodel. The same year, Urvashi Rautela became the first Indian woman to win the Miss Tourism Queen of the Year title, beating over 102 other participants.

In 2012, she won the Miss Universe India title, but had to relinquish her title, as she was underage at that time. In 2015, she joined the Indian pageantry again and reclaimed her long-awaiting title. This made her the first and only woman in history to win the Miss Universe India crown twice.

Urvashi Rautela made her Bollywood debut as the female lead opposite Sunny Deol in Anil Sharma’s Singh Saab the Great (2013). Urvashi then appeared in Yo Yo Honey Singh's international video album Love Dose, which released in October 2014. Soon after, she entered the South film industry and made her Kannada debut with Mr Airavata.

In 2016, Urvashi Rautela worked in two back-to-back movies, Sanam Re and Great Grand Masti. She was also a part of two music videos the same year. The first was Laal Dupatta with Mika Singh and Anupama Raag and the second was Gal Bann Gayi along with Vidyut Jammwal. In 2018, Urvashi was cast in the revenge drama movie, Hate Story 4. Urvashi Rautela was last seen on the big screen in Aneez Baazmi’s Pagalpanti (2019).

