Urvashi Rautela's Mother Reacts To Reports Claiming Actress Bought Rs 190 Crore Home

Urvashi Rautela's mother Meera Rautela took to her Instagram handle to share a screenshot of a recently published news article about her daughter. Scrawling the term 'FAKE' across it, she rubbished the content of the news published. She also went on to supplement her stance with a short and sweet note about the situation.

Meera Rautela slams publication



Meera Rautela's latest post on Instagram features a screenshot of the headline of a news article with the term 'FAKE' scrawled across it. The news publication claimed that Urvashi Rautela had allegedly moved in to her 4-story Juhu bungalow in Mumbai, affirmatively stating its price point to be a whooping 190 crores. Meera was quick to dismiss these claims, and also supplemented the photo with a caption, making her point clearer.

Meera Rautela clarifies her stance



Though the screenshot posted by Meera was an evident dismissal of the fake news being circulated, her accompanying caption was much more mellow in approach. Penned in Hindi, the caption stated that though Meera was hopeful for a day when Urvashi would actually move into a residence which would cost as much as 190 crores , the news was in fact. She also thanked the news channels printing the news for thinking so highly of her daughter. A loose translation of what she wrote reads, 'Inshallah, such a day will comes soon.. and all #news #channel's prayers will be accepted.. ameen'.

Urvashi Rautela made headlines recently with her stunning appearances at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival. Accompanying her to the event was her mother, Meera Rautela, who shared captivating behind-the-scenes images and videos from their Cannes experience. The bond between the mother-daughter duo extends beyond work, as they often embark on trips together during Urvashi's busy schedule, providing glimpses of their adventures on Meera Rautela's Instagram account.