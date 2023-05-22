Urvashi Rautela Wears The Same Dress As Victoria Bonya To Cannes 2023, Netizens React

Urvashi Rautela walked the Cannes red carpet, yet again, on Monday (May 22). This time, the actress attended the premiere of the film Club Zero. She chose a Ziad Nakad feathery dress for her fifth look on the red carpet.

Urvashi’s green gown featured sheer sleeves embedded with crystals and green feathers, that added a new dimension to the look. However, netizens noticed how her dress was the same one as Russian actress Victoria Bonya’s Cannes Day 1 look. While Victoria wore it with minimum jewellry, the Hate Story 4 actress accessorised it a matching headgear, statement earrings and rings. See the photos here.

OMG Victoria Bonya's first day look at Cannes is now worn by Urvashi Rautela at day 7 #Cannes2023 pic.twitter.com/cJchhir02G — beyza misses chandler (@beyzanurapaydin) May 22, 2023

Urvashi Rautela on Cannes red carpet on Day 4

Urvashi walked the Cannes red carpet on Day 4 in a tiger orange Homolog Paris evening gown. The straight cut bust line featured crystal work in burnt orange which got sparser on its way down. The standout detail of the gown however, was a singular structured ruffle rising from the sides of her waist and wrapping round her back, giving the faint illusion of a flower. The 'flower' also featured spaced out feather details, adding a slight touch of complexity to its build. The 'flower' travelled further on down to form a slight train.

The 76th Cannes Film Festival commenced on May 16 and will run till May 27. Big names from all around the world attend the festival every year to honour films and art. This year, a large number of Indian celebrities made an appearance on the red carpet, including Sara Ali Khan, Mrunal Thakur, and Manushi Chhillar, Esha Gupta and more.

On the work front, Urvashi was last seen in Agent sharing a screen with Telugu actor Akhil Akkineni. The film is directed by Surender Reddy. It also features Bollywood star Dino Morea and Malayalam cinema star Mammootty. Fans of the actress are currently awaiting more details on her upcoming Parveen Babi biopic. The first look of the movie will be unveiled at Cannes this year.