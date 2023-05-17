Urvashi Rautela On Mixed Response To Her Crocodile Neckpiece At Cannes: I Have Sentiments

Urvashi Rautela walked the Cannes red carpet this year in a glitter-studded, pink, tulle gown which she accessorised with an out-of-the-box, bejewelled, crocodile necklace. Ever since her look was revealed, opinions on her unique piece of jewellery have been pouring in. While some netizens praised her off-beat jewellery choice, others poked fun at it.

Reacting to negative comments about her necklace, Urvashi took to her Instagram stories to express herself. Addressing the media specifically, she said that she has 'sentiments attached' to her 'High-Jeweled Crocodile Masterpiece necklace'. She followed it with a folded hands or praying emoji and a French flag emoji.

About Urvashi's Cannes look

Several people have mistaken the necklace to be featuring lizards instead of crocodiles. Comments on her Instagram post show that many have found the neckpiece quite disturbing. While some users directly called the necklace "eww", others wondered why Urvashi would choose to "hang lizards" on her neck when she was "so beautiful" herself. Some users even joked that if the "lizards" came to life, it would make the actor run away from the photoshoot in fear.

However, many fans also came to the actor's support and lauded her chosen red carpet look for Cannes, saying that she has "nailed it". They praised the actor for setting "a standard that no one can compete with", calling her sense of style charismatic and iconic. They asserted that the actor has "unequivocally demonstrated the ability to be a trendsetter in the world of fashion and beauty".

Designed in India itself by a Surat-based jewellery brand, the much-talked-about necklace features two interwined crocodiles or alligators. The statement piece is made of gold and embossed with precious green jewels. The necklace can also be worn as a brooch as it is an articulated piece of jewellery, which means that it has flexible or movable parts. To match her unique necklace, the actor also wore ear hoops of a similar design.

The year 2023 marks Urvashi Rautela's second appearance at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival, along with debuts by actors like Sara Ali Khan, Manushi Chhillar and Esha Gupta.