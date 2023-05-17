Urvashi Rautela Turns Up At Cannes 2023 In Tulle Gown And Crocodile Jewelry

Indian star Urvashi Rautela walked the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival 2023 red carpet. She is among the several Indian stars who will arrived at Cannes on Day 1. Cannes Film Festival was kickstarted today with the premiere of Johnny Depp’s film Jeanne du Barry.

Urvashi was seen walking the red carpet in a pink gown. Her outfit features tiered layers of busy floral ruffles. She accessorised her look with a statement neckpiece, which featured two intertwined alligators. She accompanied the neckpiece with hoops featuring the same design. Check out Urvashi Rautela’s look below.

Urvashi Rautela to present Parveen Babi biopic at Cannes

The former Indian Miss Diva is slated to present the Parveen Babi biopic at the Cannes Film Festival. Urvashi will be part of a photocall launch event, where she will have a platform to represent her character. It will give a glimpse of an audience about what lies ahead for the highly anticipated film's release. The biopic is said to be a homage to the actress, who took the Indian film industry by storm in the 70s and the 80s.

Urvashi at Cannes 2022

Urvashi Rautela made her debut at the Cannes Film Festival in 2022. She had received an invitation to attend the screening of the film Forever Young. Upon her arrival, she wore a tulle ball gown featuring layers and a long trail. She also wore statement jewellery to find off her look. Check out Urvashi Rautela’s Cannes 2022 red carpet look below.

Urvashi Rautela on the work front

Urvashi was last seen sharing a screen with Telugu star Akhil Akkineni in Agent. The film is directed by Surender Reddy. It also features Bollywood star Dino Morea and Malayalam cinema star Mammootty. Fans of the actress are currently awaiting more details on her upcoming Parveen Babi biopic.