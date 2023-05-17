Sara Ali Khan Opts For Pristine White Jumpsuit And Cape Jacket For Cannes Day 2

Sara Ali Khan walked the Cannes red carpet for the first time on May 16, marking her debut at the coveted international film festival. While Sara debuted in a completely ethnic ensemble, the actress was quick to switch it up with a svelte evening gown for the night. The actress has kickstarted day 2 of the event in an all-white ensemble.

Sara takes the podium in white

Sara Ali Khan was spotted on day 2 of the Cannes film festival, taking the podium to share a few words. The actress kept it simple for the day time in a pristine white fitted sleeveless jumpsuit. The look stood elevated with her structured cape-jacket draped over her shoulders featuring sparse bejeweled embroidery. Sara completed her subtle look with rose-tinted lips and a taut middle-parted ponytail.

Day-2 #Cannes2023

Sara at the inauguration of the Indian Pavilion at the Cannes Film Festival 2023!

Sara's looks from Cannes day 1



Sara made her coveted debut at the French Riviera dressed from head to toe in an ornate, Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla lehenga. Sara shared how she was immensely proud to stand here in an ensemble which was a testament to the excellence of Indian craftsmanship. The sartorial ode to India featured a multi-panel skirt with shadow-work embroidery adorning each pleat.

This was paired with a one-shoulder drape and a long head veil over her crystal, pearl and resham embroidered blouse. Sara's evening look featured a reworked pre-fall 2023 Moschino gown with a gold-hearts adorned sweetheart bust. Sara ditched the orginal sleeves in favour of the more conservative silhouette she donned.

The currently ongoing Festival de Cannes commenced on May 16 and will be taking place till May 27. Each year, big names from across the world grace the gala event in celebration of cinema and art. Many Indian celebrities will be marking their presence this year including the likes of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Anushka Sharma, Aditi Rao Hydari, Mrunal Thakur and Manushi Chhillar to name a few.