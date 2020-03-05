Urvashi Rautela and Katrina Kaif are two very popular names in the Bollywood industry. Katrina Kaif is one of the most beautiful Bollywood actors, who made her debut in Boom (2005) at the age of 20 years. Since then, she has worked for several big banner movies and some of the best directors in the industry. She has also worked opposite all A-list actors and has enjoyed fame and stardom for quite long. Katrina Kaif’s career has been very fruitful and she has come out of all this much stronger.

Urvashi Rautela made her acting debut with Singh Saab the Great (2013) featuring Sunny Deol in the lead role. Later on, she went on to star in Sanam Re, Great Grand Masti, Hate Story sequel and Pagalpanti. She is also known for her dazzling fashion sense. She makes heads turn with her statement-making public appearances. Here’s who wore the black lehenga better.

Recently, both of them were spotted in similar black lehengas. Both Urvashi Rautela and Katrina Kaif managed to stun in their respective outfits. Check out the fashion face-off below-

Urvashi Rautela or Katrina Kaif- Whose black lehenga do you want to steal?

Katrina Kaif is seen posing in a velvet black lehenga. The skirt has golden floral embroidery, all over it. The blouse is plain, deep V-neck, and sleeveless. The sleeves of the blouse extend at the back and look like the dupatta. The actor has worn rusted jewellery along with it and left her wavy hair open, giving them a side partition. She wore subtle born shade makeup, with a smokey-eye look.

In comparison to Katrina Kaif, Urvashi Rautela is seen posing in a black lehenga, with a plain sleeveless blouse. The skirt has polka dots and frills at the border. The dupatta has golden colour stripes, and the actor has left it to flow naturally. She has worn heavy gold jewelry and left her wavy hair open, giving them a side partition. Urvashi Rautela completed her look with subtle brown shade makeup, with dark eye work done.

