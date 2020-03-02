Urvashi Rautela Gives Fans Monday Motivation As She Takes "core" Fitness Up A Notch

Urvashi Rautela has won the hearts of fans and audience not just with her epic dance moves and fashion sense but also with her fitness. The actor keeps motivating her followers to stay active and healthy. In a recent post on Instagram, Urvashi shared a video of herself doing some hardcore workout.

Urvashi works on her core

In the video posted by Urvashi, she can be seen with an abs wheel. She first stoops down and places the wheel on the floor. She then pushes the wheel forward and bends down with the roller. After staying flat and parallel to the ground for a while, Rautela pulls back and stands. The actor can be seen wearing activewear with her hair tied up in a bun. The video has the song No Limit by G-Eazy feat. A$AP Rocky & Cardi B.

In the caption of the most, Urvashi motivated her followers and said that every day, one should make sure to do something that is their idea of bliss. She then also talked about how she is smashing her core.

Urvashi Rautela's photos on her Instagram is proof of her fitness and health. She manages to look comfortable and beautiful in each outfit that she wears. Urvashi Rautela has 23.4 million followers on Instagram.

Urvashi Rautela was last seen in the movie Pagalpanti alongside John Abraham, Ileana D'Cruz, Arshad Warsi, Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, and Saurabh Shukla. The actor played the role of Kavya in the movie. It was directed by Anees Bazmee.

