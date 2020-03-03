Urvashi Rautela's Post-birthday Vacation Pictures Are #selfpamper Goals; Check Them Out

Urvashi Rautela's 26th birthday was the talk of the town, which she ringed in on February 25, 2020. The stunning actor was showered with tons of birthday wishes from her contemporaries, admirers, family and friends. Urvashi Rauteal is counted amongst the stylish actors in Bollywood currently. Her sense of style is uber-chic and classic.

The actor sure knows how to pamper herself. On the occasion of her birthday, the Pagalpanti actor gifted herself a vacation. Post the celebration, she flew outside the country and made sure that her fans stay updated. Hence, Urvashi posted some wonderful photos of her post-birthday jaunt. Take a look.

Post-birthday Urvashi Rautela's exotic vacation photos

Urvashi Rautela has quite active on social media and has a humungous fan-base of over 23.4 million followers on Instagram alone. She kickstarted her birthday vacation by visiting the beautiful country of Sri Lanka.

The Hate Story 4 actor also shared a photo from the airport. In this photo, Urvashi can be seen relaxing at the airport lounge while enjoying a cup of hot coffee.

Once Urvashi Rautela reached her ultimate vacation destination in the Maldives, she posted a few more photos on her official Instagram handle. In this picture, Urvashi is seen posing on a seaplane. The beautiful actor looks simply scantling in this quirky pink attire of hers with yellow stilettos.

Furthermore, she also shared an interesting video on her social media from the Sun Siyam Iru Fushi, Maldives. In this video, she can be seen enjoying a view of medium-sized sharks being fed. Take a look-

