Urvashi Rautela Or Sonakshi Sinha: Which Actor Looks More Dazzling In White Pant-suit?

Bollywood celebrities are known for wearing stunning outfits whenever they step out. Many times, these Bollywood beauties opt for a similar style. However, every celebrity carries their ensemble in their own stylish way, as was the case with Sonakshi Sinha and Urvashi Rautela. These two beauties were seen wearing a similar white formal pant-suit that gave major fashion goals to their fans. Sonakshi Sinha herself is a bold beauty and never shies from making impressive style statements. While Urvashi Rautela also makes sure to leave her fans awestruck with her appearance. Check out when the two talented actors were caught in a fashion face-off-

Also read | Fashion cues from Urvashi Rautela and Deepika Padukone to flaunt thigh-slit dress

Urvashi Rautela or Sonakshi Sinha: Who donned the white formal dress better?

Sonakshi Sinha has always been a great fashionista and never fails to impress her fans. Since her debut film, she has gone through a major fashion transformation. From donning a chic-saree to pulling off bohemian-inspired clothing, the actor's fashion picks are quite volatile yet remarkable. A few months back, the Dabangg actor walked out in a chic, body-fit tailored outfit by Studio NK.

Also read | Urvashi Rautela or Alia Bhatt: Who donned the black ethnic lehenga better?

Sonakshi Sinha donned this straight fit pristine white pants that were paired with a slim white belt around her waist. Sonakshi combined these pants with a black satin crop top bustier including a sweetheart neckline. The Dabangg actor covered her fashionable piece with a long white overcoat with peak lapel detailing. The Lootera actor rounded off her look with a pair of black mesh pumps by Ego and ample blush on her cheeks. With those pale pink lip tint, perfect eye make-up, and filled in brows, Sonakshi Sinha stunned the look. With middle-parted sleek hair and silver layered necklace for accessory, Sonakshi looked striking in it.

Also read | Fashion Face off: Urvashi Rautela vs Divya Khosla Kumar in dazzling black thigh-slit dress

Urvashi Rautela, in this picture, can be seen donning a white pantsuit from Mandira Wirk, a luxury fashion label with an Indo-French sensibility. The actor paired this stunning pantsuit with a similar colored bralette top. Urvashi opted for pink glossy lips that matched with the flowers in her hands. Urvashi Rautela looked gorgeous as she stood on the stage, in this striking pant-suit with side-parted sleek hairstyle along with well-manicured and painted nails. Urvashi Rautela rounded off her look with perfect brows and pink eye make-up.

Also read | Sonakshi Sinha-Alia Bhatt's Friendship: 5 Instances That Prove Their Special Bond

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.