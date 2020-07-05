Urvashi Rautela Inspired Outfits For Casual, Formal And Every Other Occasion; See Pics

Urvashi Rautela is not just a beloved actor but she is also a fashion icon for many of her fans. The actor has featured in numerous popular films including Pagalpanti, Great Grand Masti, and Sanam Re. Thanks to her films, Urvashi Rautela has garnered a huge fan following on social media. She currently has 26.9 million followers on Instagram. The actor often gives her fans new fashion goals on her Instagram page. Whether it be casual or formal, Urvashi Rautela definitely has inspiring dresses for each occasion.

Urvashi Rautela always has the right outfit for any occasion

Here, Urvashi Rautela dons a shimmering grey traditional outfit. This outfit is perfect for any traditional occasion, like Diwali, Eid, or even Raksha Bandhan. Urvashi Rautela wore this outfit for Eid 2020.

In the above image, Urvashi Rautela dons a black long blazer dress with a slit. The dress also has a black and gold belt and gold button embellishments. This stylish outfit can be worn for any formal party. It can also be worn for a date at a formal restaurant.

In this post, Urvashi Rautela wears a short green skirt alongside a casual T-shirt. She then puts on a brown jacket to complete her look. This outfit is perfect for a casual date or if you are going out to a party.

In the above image, the actor wears a traditional blue sari. The sari also has a unique and gorgeous designed embroidered on it. This outfit is perfect for a traditional Indian event like a wedding.

Here Urvashi Rautela dons a semi-formal outfit for her along with a pair of pure white sneakers. She wears a short skirt and a formal overall jacket. This outfit is perfect for a semi-formal occasion or if you want a unique outfit for an outing with friends.

Urvashi Rautela's upcoming movies

On the work front, Urvashi Rautela will next be seen in Virgin Bhanupriya. The movie is a Hindi comedy-drama film that will feature Urvashi Rautela in the lead role. The movie will explore the relationship between youngsters and their families. The film will release on ZEE5 due to the pandemic.

[Promo from Urvashi Rautela Instagram]

