Woman Employee In Andhra Assaulted By Colleague For Asking Him To Wear Mask; Celebs React

The woman employee working in the Andhra Pradesh tourism department governed hotel was assaulted by her colleague in Nellore district because she asked him to wear a mask, stated the police complaint in the matter. Expressing anger after watching the disturbing video, Richa Chadha, Neha Dhupia, Atul Kasbekar, and Athiya Shetty took to their Twitter handle and slammed the behaviour.

The deputy manager in the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation at Nellore was on Tuesday arrested and placed under suspension for allegedly beating up a differently-abled woman employee in the office. The CCTV footage of the purported incident went viral on social media on Tuesday.

Richa wrote, "What an entitled, ugly? loser uncle! You shall be behind bars Bhaskar and spend the rest of your life apologising for this. Once he’s done hitting her, other unkils walk WITH HIM, leaving the woman alone, lest he need to be comforted after this outburst of violence BY HIM. This is our society. You’re foolish if you think we’re not living in sickness! Sick. #BhaskarTuToGaya #UncleaPleaseSit" [sic]

What’s going on... this man and many more like him if they are out there need to be taught a lesson... everyone knows where his place is ... seriously , where does this entitlement, ego, anger come from!!! https://t.co/WHT4Rk6wb2 — Neha Dhupia (@NehaDhupia) June 30, 2020

Athiya wrote, "absolutely disgusting. what is wrong with people."

The lady in question is differently abled (read ‘handicapped’)



This tough guy beats her up wt a piece of iron!

For being asked to wear a mask!



I’d like to go a round wt this brute in a ring.

And he can keep his weapon.

Let’s see just how tough he is then?



Third grade scum https://t.co/JfZ5HLY2aK — atul kasbekar (@atulkasbekar) June 30, 2020

APTDC Dy Manager arrested for beating up differently-abled woman employee

The woman employee, a senior assistant on contract in the APTDC divisional office in Nellore, had asked the deputy manager C Bhaskar why he did not wear a face mask. Enraged, he beat her with a stick, leaving her badly injured, police said here on Tuesday.

Other staff tried to stop him but to no avail. The incident occurred on June 27, but the victim filed a complaint with the higher authorities and police on June 29. APTDC Managing Director Pravin Kumar issued an order here placing Bhaskar under suspension, pending disciplinary proceedings.

Director General of Police D G Sawang directed SPS Nellore district Superintendent of Police to investigate the case and file the charge-sheet within a week.

