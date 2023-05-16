Urvashi Rautela To Present Parveen Babi Biopic At Cannes 2023

Urvashi Rautela was recently spotted at the airport before making her appearance at the Cannes Film Festival 2023. The actress stunned in a red bodycon dress paired with matching boots, a handbag, and a red checkered shirt around her waist. The model-actress greeted the paparazzi as she made her way inside the airport.

This year, Urvashi Rautela will be taking part in a photocall launch for her upcoming biopic on veteran actress Parveen Babi. The photocall launch event at Cannes Film Festival will provide the actress with a platform to represent her on-screen character and give fans a glimpse of what to expect from the much-anticipated biopic of Parveen Babi. This movie is a way to pay homage to the actress, who dazzled during the 70s and 80s. She was known for her glamorous and unique acting style.

Urvashi Rautela shared her excitement about playing the iconic role of Parveen Babi. "Yes, you’ve heard right. I’ve officially signed and will be leading the Parveen Babi biopic as an actress. I’m truly grateful to Cannes Film Festival, as it's one of the most prestigious film festivals in the world and a significant career milestone," she stated. Check her airport video below:

Urvashi Rautela at Cannes Film Festival 2022

Urvashi Rautela made her Cannes debut last year in 2022. She was invited to attend the screening of the film titled Forever Young. On her debut appearance, the actress wore a white tulle ball gown with layers and a long trail. She completed her look with statement jewellery. Check out a few of her looks from the Cannes Film Festival 2022:

Urvashi Rautela was last seen sharing a screen with Akhil Akkineni. Both the actors featured in the film titled Agent. Surender Reddy helmed the film. Now, she will be seen playing the role of Parveen Babi in the upcoming biopic.