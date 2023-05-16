Vijay Varma Shares FIRST Photo From Cannes Ahead Of The Film Festival

Vijay Varma is one of the popular Indian names who will be attending the Cannes Film Festival this year. The actor took to Instagram to share a photo of himself upon his arrival in the French city. This will mark the actor’s second appearance at the coveted Film Festival.

In the latest photo shared by the actor, he posed for a selfie against the sea-facing backdrop. Posing in his jacket and donning shades, the actor grinned ear to ear in the picture. Along with his photo, he also wrote, “Touchdown Cannes”.

Vijay Varma at Cannes 2023

On May 14, Vijay Varma was snapped at the Mumbai airport, before he left for the French Riviera. The actor donned casual attire consisting of a white hoodie, which he teamed with a black jacket and black distressed denim. He completed his look with sunglasses and sneakers.

Cannes Film Festival 2023 will be the second time, the Darlings actor walks the red carpet. Ten years ago, Vijay Varma made his debut on the Cannes red carpet for the movie Monsoon Shootout. Reportedly, the actor has been invited to Cannes 2023 by the Indian ministry to represent his country at none other than the French Riviera.

Vijay Varma movies

Vijay Varma is currently basking in the success of his web series Dahaad. The series also features Sonakshi Sinha in a lead role. In this series, he plays the role of a psychopathic killer disguised as a teacher. As per the show's plot, several girls go missing and cops struggle to connect the dots. Eventually, they discover that a murderer is on a killing spree in the city. The story of the series continues thereafter.

This is the second time Vijay plays the role of an antagonist. Previously in Alia Bhatt’s starrer movie, Darlings, Vijay played the role of an abusive husband who has troubles with his wife. The actor will next be seen in Murder Mubarak with Sara Ali Khan. He will also be seen sharing the screen with Kareena Kapoor and Jaideep Ahlawat in The Devotion of Suspect X.