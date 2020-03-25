Why Urvashi Rautela's Instagram Account Is A Must On One's Following List

Urvashi Rautela was last seen in comedy-drama flick, Pagalpanti, created by Anees Bazme. Despite the film not faring well at the business front, Urvashi managed to garner appreciation. In the past years, the dancer-actor has been part of several Bollywood hits including Sanam Re, Kaabil, Hate Story 4, etc.

Apart from her big-screen work, Urvashi Rautela is also an active social media influencer. Her Instagram is filled with throwback pictures, outfit ensembles, dance, and goofy videos. Scrolling down her Instagram wall will surely make you her fan. Here are some pictures from her account that will make you follow Urvashi Rautela.

Fashion Ensembles

Urvashi Rautela is considered as one of the most fashionable personalities from Bollywood. Her Instagram is a sweet treat to every fashion lover. From walking fashion shows to posing for photoshoots, Urvashi's Instagram has a collection of chic and trendy fashion ensembles. Take a look -

Dance and Goofy Videos

Urvashi Rautela gained limelight for her dancing skills. Her dancing movies with Yo Yo Honey Singh in his international video album Love Dose gained her immense fan following. Later, she also performed a few dance numbers in Bollywood movies. Check out Urvashi Rautela's videos -

Fitness and Gym Videos -

Apart from being a fashion and dance influencer, Urvashi Rautela's Instagram also gives fitness and gyming tips. The Great Grand Masti actor is regularly seen working out and posting videos. Take some tips from Urvashi's Instagram.

Vacation Posts

Urvashi Rautela is also a travel freak. The star is often spotted at beaches and mountains enjoying her getaways. Let's take a look at Urvashi Rautela's photos that will help you find your next vacay destination.

