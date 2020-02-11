Urvashi Rautela's List Of Popular Music Videos Will Leave You Awestruck

Urvashi Rautela was last seen in Pagalpanti. The diva is known for her impeccable sense of fashion, drop-dead gorgeous looks and brilliant dancing skills. Urvashi Rautela made her Bollywood debut in 2013 with Singh Saab the Great opposite Sunny Deol. Since then, she has featured in several films and music videos.

Post bagging the title of Miss Universe India in 2012, Urvashi featured in her first music video with famous rapper Yo Yo Singh in Love Dose. The single was a smashing hit and after that Urvashi Rautela has featured in a couple of exceptionally popular music singles take a look-

Times when Urvashi Rautela featured in Music Videos

Love Dose

Urvashi Rautela's claim to fame was when she featured opposite rapper Yo Yo Singh in his blockbuster single Love Dose. Urvashi Rautela not only looked breathtaking in the music video but she also danced really well in it. Her chemistry with Yo Yo Singh was highly lauded by the audience.

Gal Bann Gayi

Two fittest actors in Bollywood collaborated for a music single, and the result was extremely positive. Vidyut Jammval and Urvashi Ruatela featured in a music video Gal Ban Gayi which is a reprised version of Sukhbir's popular Punjabi track of the 90s under the same title. From all of Urvashi Rautela's music videos, she showcased her killer dance moves in this one beautifully.

Bijli Ki Taar

Urvashi Rautela and Tony Kakkar's Bijli Ki Taar topped the charts as soon as the song released on social media. Urvashi Rautela looked absolutely gorgeous in this music video. Peppy music and catchy lyrics is what helmed Bijli Ki Taar towards the ladder of success. Released in 2019, this Urvashi Rautela's music video is amidst the most celebrated singles she featured in.

Daddy Mummy

Daddy Mummy is a Hindi version of Daddy Mummy original track from Villu Ayngaran, a Tamil film. Urvashi Rautela danced brilliantly in this song with Kalyug fame actor Kunal Keemu and both shared sizzling onscreen chemistry in it. Her golden dress and standout makeup was the talk of the town when the music video released.

Ek Diamond Da Haar

Ek Diamond Ka Haar is the Urvashi Rautela's latest music video. Sung by dynamic duo Meet Brothers and Jyotica Tangri, this Urvashi Rautela's music video is highly popular amongst youngsters. The actor donned ethnic and fusion outfits in the video and rocked her traditional look like a diva. A must-listen track of the Masti actor.

