User Confuses Jameela Jamil With Priyanka Chopra, Asks If Nick Divorced Her; Actor Reacts

British actress of Indian and Pakistani heritage, Jameela Jamil, took to her Twitter handle to respond to a user who confused her with Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra. The user asked, "Wait so did @nickjonas and @jameelajamil get divorced?".

"A different Indian woman who doesn't look anything like me. I believe they are very happy together still," Jameela wrote and tagged Priyanka. 'Unfinished' author responded to Jameela's tweet and wrote, "Lol!" [sic] Jameel is known for her role as Tahani Al-Jamil in the NBC fantasy comedy series The Good Place.

A different Indian woman who doesn’t look anything like me. @priyankachopra 😬 I believe they are very happy together still. https://t.co/UoDS5PgXIl — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) February 26, 2021

Priyanka calls Nick Jonas 'Babu', fan shares a video leaving Chopra in splits

The Sky Is Pink actor recently turned author with her first novel titled Unfinished, which would give the readers an insight into her life and hardships she faced in a glorious 20-year-long career in films. She recently had two successful Netflix releases with The White Tiger and We Can Be Heroes. She has worked in Hindi films like Mary Kom, Barfi, Dil Dhadakne Do, The Sky is Pink, Bajirao Mastani, Fashion, and Barfi among others. Her rise to prominence in Hollywood came with the series Quantico, wherein she portrayed the character of an FBI agent named Alex Parrish. The actor is currently in London where she is filming Amazon's spy series Citadel.

Nick Jonas excited over new single 'Spaceman', hints about a 'big news'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.