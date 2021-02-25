Nick Jonas Excited Over New Single 'Spaceman', Hints About A 'big News'

Singer Nick Jonas who is set to enthrall his fans with his new single Spaceman on February 25, took to Instagram and shared a still from the song while teasing fans about a big surprise. Spaceman is going to be Jonas' first solo single since his 2018 hit Right Now. In 2019, he released the album Happiness Begins as part of The Jonas Brothers. The singer who is set to make his hosting debut with Saturday Night Live will also be seen performing his latest single on the show.

Nick Jonas, to tease a new project?

Sharing his curiosity and excitement of releasing the song, the singer wrote, “Not much longer now... Can't wait to hear what you guys think after Spaceman launches tomorrow at 12 pm ET. Might have some more big news for you tomorrow too.” The post received numerous reviews from the people who were too excited to know about the good news. One of the users wrote, “I am extremely excited.” Another follower of the singer asked, “Album announcement.” A third user chimed in and wrote, “Just can’t wait to hear the good news,” while another echoed similar sentiments and wrote, “The countdown has already begun Nick.”

The singer had earlier shared a picture on his Instagram where he informed about performing on SNL and hosting the show as well. Nick Jonas' upcoming new stint on SNL has many fans wondering if this is the end of the iconic boy band, The Jonas Brothers. Owing to his hosting debut on the show, the singer received a surprise from his wife Priyanka Chopra a couple of days back. The actress who is in London these days to shoot for her upcoming Hollywood project Citadel, surprised Nick with a beautiful gesture where his entire house was decorated with balloons with “SNL” inscribed on it. The singer who was completely amazed by the surprise took to his Instagram stories and thanked Priyanka for showering her love and best wishes for his future endeavours.

