Uttarakhand Glacier Breach: Bhumi Pednekar, Sonu Sood, & Others Offer Prayers

A glacier broke off at Joshimath in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Sunday, leading to a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river and causing large-scale devastation in the upper reaches of the ecologically fragile Himalayas. More than 150 people working in a power project are missing, officials said.

Homes along the way were swept away as the waters rushed down the mountainsides in a raging torrent. There were fears of damage in human settlements downstream. Many villages were evacuated and people were taken to safer areas.

Bollywood celebrities offered their prayers to those affected by this avalanche. Bhumi Pednekar, Ranvir Shorey, Ronnie Screwvala, and Sonu Sood took to their Twitter handle to share a message and helpline numbers.

Uttarakhand glacier breach LIVE Updates: Casualties feared, rescue op in Chamoli underway

Force of nature - saddened to see a disaster unfolding #Uttarakhand - except that with all our callous approach to climate change/ global warming - not sure we can call these ‘natural disasters’ anymore !! — Ronnie Screwvala (@RonnieScrewvala) February 7, 2021

à¤‰à¤¤à¥à¤¤à¤°à¤¾à¤–à¤‚à¤¡ à¤¹à¤® à¤†à¤ªà¤•à¥‡ à¤¸à¤¾à¤¥ à¤¹à¥ˆà¤‚à¥¤ — sonu sood (@SonuSood) February 7, 2021

Glacier bursts in Uttarakhand's Chamoli; CM Rawat, ITBP teams at spot, casualties feared

PM Modi reviews flood situation, HM Amit Shah provides assistance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday dialled CM Trivendra Singh Rawat to review the flood situation in Chamoli and prayed for the safety of locals stranded in the affected areas. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi informed that he is constantly monitoring the situation on the ground and receiving continuous updates on NDRF deployment, rescue work, and relief operations.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah was also briefed on the Chamoli district flood situation and assured that every possible help will be provided to the state in tackling the disaster.

"Regarding the natural disaster in Uttarakhand, I've spoken to CM Trivendra Singh Rawat, DGs of ITBP & NDRF. All officers concerned are working on a war footing to rescue people. NDRF teams have left for rescue operations.Some more NDRF teams are being airlifted to Uttarakhand from Delhi. We are constantly monitoring the situation," Hm Amit Shah said in a series of tweets.

MoS Home Nityanand Rai head earlier informed that two teams of ITBP three NDRF teams have been rushed to the spot from Dehradun and 3 additional teams would reach there with help of IAF chopper till evening.

Meanwhile, CM Rawat shared an emergency helpline for the people stranded in affected areas of Chamoli. "If you are stranded in affected areas and you need any help. Please contact Disaster Operations Center number 1070 or 9557444486," he said in a tweet.

(With PTI inputs)

