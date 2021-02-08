Uttarakhand Glacier Burst: Priyanka Chopra, Aditi Rao Hydari Share Helpline Numbers

Priyanka Chopra and Aditi Rao Hydari on Monday took to their Twitter handle to offer prayers to the people who lost their lives and those affected by the flash flood in Uttarakhand after a glacier broke off at Joshimath. Chopra and Hydari also shared the helpline numbers that are providing assistance amidst this unfortunate disaster.

A part of the Nanda Devi glacier broke off at Joshimath in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Sunday, leading to a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river causing large-scale devastation. Chopra and Hydari also thanked the forces and every single helping hand involved in the rescue mission.

More than 150 labourers working in a power project are missing and 24 are reportedly dead, officials said. The flood caused large-scale devastation in the upper reaches of the ecologically fragile Himalayas, with 50-100 labourers working at the Rishi Ganga power project missing. Following the glacier burst, homes along the way were swept away as the waters rushed down the mountainsides in a raging torrent.

There were fears of damage in human settlements downstream. Many villages were evacuated and people taken to safer areas.

CM Rawat, PM Modi announce ex-gratia

Chief Minister Trivendra Rawat informed that 176 labourers had gone for their duty in mainly 2 tunnels in the affected regions. Out of those, 30-35 labourers working in the Rishiganga project are said to be trapped inside while 16 workers trapped in the tunnel near Tapovan in Chamoli have been rescued by the ITBP jawans. In all, over 100 people are said to be missing.

The CM has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh to the kin of the deceased while the PMO has approved an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from PMNRF for the next of kin. Reportedly, 14 lives have been claimed in the incident, as of now.

