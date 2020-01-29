Vaani Kapoor Pens Note Of Thanks As 'Shamshera' Shoot Wraps Up, Shares Pic

Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor starrer action-adventure film Shamshera has officially ended its shoot schedules and will now go into post-production. Vaani, whose last film War had been a commercial blockbuster, took to her social media and shared a note of thanks for the wonderful experiences while filming for Shamshera.

She captioned the post with the words, "As this beautiful chapter comes to a close, I look back fondly with only gratitude and happiness in abundance. I am eternally grateful for this time and this project in my life..."

She added, "Thank you #karanmalhotra for your trust in me. Your unflinching confidence in me has been my biggest source of strength as an artist! #RanbirKapoor your talent is untouchable and it makes me smile wider to have you as my companion in this beautiful journey called #Shamshera. Big Love ❤🤗"

Based on a dacoit tribe

Recently in an interview with the Press Trust of India, Ranbir Kapoor revealed that the movie is not about a dark, but it is based in the 1800s. Shamshera is about a dacoit tribe who will be seen fighting with the British for their rights and independence. The Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actor added that this story is about heroism which is rooted in our country that happened during that time. He said,” Shamshera is in the aspirational space, the space of the true, badass commercial cinema.” He added that all the films that he is doing are in that direction only.

About the cast

Backed by Yash Raj Films, this action-adventure movie is the helm of Karan Malhotra. Shamshera also stars Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor besides Ranbir. According to reports, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor will be seen in a double role, while Vaani will play the role of a dancer. Shamshera is slated to release on July 31, 2020.

