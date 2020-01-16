Shakti Mohan Opens Up About Choreographing Ranbir Kapoor For The Film 'Shamshera'

Dancer and choreographer Shakti Mohan’s most recent adventure was choreographing a song for the upcoming film Shamshera. In Shamshera, we will be seeing Ranbir Kapoor as the leading man, and Vaani Kapoor will be seen as the leading lady of the film. After shooting for the dance number from Shamshera, Shakti Mohan had a lot of things which she had to say about actor Ranbir Kapoor and his way of working. Here is what Shakti Had to say about actor Ranbir Kapoor.

Shakti Mohan on working with Ranbir Kapoor in Shamshera

In a talk with a leading daily, Shakti Mohan spoke on how she felt to work alongside Ranbir Kapoor. Shakti expressed that the song which she is choreographing is very beautiful and it features Vaani Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor. Shakti added that while she was choreographing the dance number, she was very excited and at the same time she also was nervous as she likes Ranbir a lot.

Shakti added that she is a really big fan of Ranbir as he is a really good actor and dancer. Shakti expressed that she had to act professional and not like a big fan like she was. She expressed that was a tough task to do.

Shakti Mohan expressed that she had met Ranbir earlier on a dance reality show but it was a really different experience while she met him on the set. She also added that it was too overwhelming and that she was shaking while she had to say action to Ranbir. Shakti also expressed that she went up to Ranbir and said that it was her pleasure choreographing him. She also expressed that Ranbir used to ask her if he was dancing right or not.

Image courtesy: Shakti Mohan Instagram

