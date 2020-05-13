Vaani Kapoor Talks About The Difference Between Co-stars Ranveer, Ranbir & Hrithik

Vaani Kapoor who has shared the screen with actors like Hrithik Roshan, Ranveer Singh, and Ranbir Kapoor, spoke about the difference between their personalities. While she felt intimidated by Hrithik's flawless dance moves, Vaani revealed that Ranveer is very well-prepared before he faces the camera, and Ranbir meanwhile can easily switch on and off easily.

In a conversation with a film critic, Vaani revealed details about her upcoming film opposite Ranbir Kapoor Shamshera and stressed that the movie is definitely meant for a theatrical release. Kapoor said that she is not aware about Ranbir's scenes but the shoot was pretty much over and believes that the film is not meant for any other platform because it is a big screen film.

Vaani who made her debut with Shuddh Desi Romance (2013), was last seen in Hrithik Roshan's 'War', and talking about him, she said that dancing with Hrithik was 'stressful' as the hook step of 'Ghungroo' gave a lot of anxiety.

Shamshera based on a dacoit tribe

Recently in an interview with the Press Trust of India, Ranbir Kapoor revealed that the movie is not about a dark, but it is based in the 1800s. Shamshera is about a dacoit tribe who will be seen fighting with the British for their rights and independence. The Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actor added that this story is about heroism which is rooted in our country that happened during that time. He said,” Shamshera is in the aspirational space, the space of the true, badass commercial cinema.” He added that all the films that he is doing are in that direction only.

