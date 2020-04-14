Vaani Kapoor Shares Sequined Lehenga Throwback Amid Lockdown | Pics Here

Vaani Kapoor took to her official social media handle and posted a throwback photo amid the COVID-19 lockdown. Several celebrities and netizens are following various trends like Dalgona coffee, the impossible shirt challenge, the handstand challenge, and the ice-bucket challenge. Among these trends, one trend has been seen and recorded the most, that is the throwback photos trend. Read on to know more about the throwback photo that the War actor posted on her social media handle:

Vaani Kapoor's sequined lehenga throwback

On April 13, 2020, Vaani Kapoor took to her official Instagram handle and posted a throwback photo that featured her wearing a lehenga of silver sequined material. Her hair is kept open and is straightened in the photo. Here is the photo that is captioned as 'Keeping up with throwbacks'.

Vaani Kapoor is spending quality time with herself amid the lockdown. She is sharing health-related posts and is trying to spread awareness in her own ways. She was also seen supporting the daily wage earners via her IG handle.

On the work front, Kapoor was last seen in the film War, along with Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff, playing the character of Naina Verma. The film went on to be a massive box-office hit and was one of the top-grossing films of 2019. It was directed by Siddharth Anand.

