Vaani Kapoor: What's In The Bag Of The Befikre Actor?

Vaani Kapoor is a popular Indian actor who has been in many commercially successful Bollywood movies. Vaani Kapoor became a popular face with her debut film Shuddh Desi Romance. In the film, she was seen alongside stars like Sushant Singh Rajput and Parineeti Chopra. Other movies that see Vaani in a strong light include Aaha Kalyanam and Befikre. Vaani Kapoor recently did a video where she reveals what she carries in her bag on a daily basis. Listed below are a few things Vaani Kapoor likes to carry in her black Balenciaga bag.

What's in My Bag with Vaani Kapoor

Vaani Kapoor recently did a video where the gorgeous actress revealed what she carries in her bag on a day to day basis. Vaani started off with her perfume that she loves and needs all the time. Next, she likes to carry mints or halls for her throat. She has a half-eaten protein bar. She likes to carry bars and chocolates in her bag. When asked as to who would be the three people she would like to carry in her bag, Vaani replied stating there would be too many to take. She would first want three of her best friends along with her niece, nephew and her parents.

Next, when asked about whose bag she would want to swap hers with, Vaani said she would like to swap her bag with Kim Kardashian, Gigi Hadid or Bella Hadid. Vaani answered a round of questions. Later, she spoke of her luxury bag. The first luxurious bag Vaani bought was a backpack from Burberry and it was expensive for her. She then went on to say a bit on the lip balm that is essential for her. She also carries her Airpods along with a rubber band. When asked about the three things that are a necessity, Vaani spoke of carrying her Airpods, lip balm, and cash or debit card. When asked whose bag she would want to steal, Vaani said she would like to steal Bella Hadid or Gigi Hadid's. Vaani also cracked a joke on her bag wishing it to be vintage in a few years and she could make a lot of money out of it. Vaani also spoke of carrying some change with her along with blush and more lip balms.

