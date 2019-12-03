Varun Dhawan- Natasha Dalal's Unseen Picture Surfaces & Fans Are In Love!

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan is one of the brightest stars in the Hindi film industry. One of the highest-paid actors has showcased his talent in numerous films such as Badlapur, Judwa, Dilwale among others. The ABCD actor kick-started his career with Karan Johar’s Student of the Year in 2012 alongside debutant actors Alia Bhatt and Siddharth Malhotra. Within about seven years, Varun has managed to steal his fans’ hearts with his irresistible charm and mind-blowing acting.

Varun & Natasha Dalal

During the times of social media dating, the Dishoom actor has managed to keep his relationship intact with his childhood sweetheart, Natasha Dalal. Earlier, Varun was not that open about revealing his relationship in public. But they are often spotted hanging out together. Earlier this year, he also spilled the beans about his marriage in a chat show. The actor did not shy away from expressing his love for her and claimed that the duo will tie the knot soon.

Amidst all the rumors, an unseen picture of the duo surfaced on the internet and the fans seem to love it! From the looks of it, it seems to be a rather old post that has been dug out by some eagle-eyed fans. While Dhawan can be seen donning a casual attire, Natasha can be seen wearing a purple high-slit dress. Take a look below-

Next for the actor?

Varun Dhawan is gearing up for his upcoming projects including Street Dancer 3D and Coolie No. 1. Directed by Remo D’Souza, the dance drama will star Shraddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi and Prabhudheva besides Varun. On the other hand, Coolie No. 1 is the remake of the 1995 comedy film of the same name. the David Dhawan directorial will star Varun Dhawan opposite Sara Ali Khan. Both films are slated to release in 2020.

