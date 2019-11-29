Varun Dhawan Spotted At Shashank Khaitan's Office; See Pictures

Varun Dhawan has created a niche for himself in Bollywood. The actor is known for his famous films such as Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Judwaa 2, Student of the Year, ABCD, and October. The actor is one of the most bankable actors in the film fraternity. He is known to be a charming, good looking, and a versatile actor who is gentle and generous towards his fandom. Evidently, Varun Dhawan is an all-time fan favourite. Varun Dhawan was recently spotted wearing casual clothes at Shashank Khaitan's office. The actor was seen posing outside Shashank Khaitan’s office. The two can be seen talking and posing for the camera. They can be seen engaged in a deep conversation. Are they discussing the script of their next collaboration? Fans would love to see them back together. Varun Dhawan and Shashank Khaitan share a strong friendship together. The two worked together in Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. Take a look at their latest photos below.

Also read | Varun Dhawan & Natasha Dalal Together With Family On Diwali

Also read | Varun Dhawan: 5 Times The Badlapur Actor Sent Netizens Into A Tizzy

Also read | Ways Varun Dhawan Has Taught His Fans Some Valuable Life Lessons

Recently, Varun Dhawan was in the news as there were reports stating that he and his lady love Natasha Dalal were about to get married in December. However, Varun has not made any official statement about the same. Varun Dhawan, in a recent interview with a media portal, also said that he is very enthusiastic about commitment and that he does not fear them so if the duo plans on getting married they would have made a statement by now. The duo has been together for a very long time and seems to be going strong.

On the professional front

On the work front, Varun Dhawan was last seen in Kalank alongside Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Kiara Advani, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, and Madhuri Dixit. The film did not fare well at the box-office. The actor is gearing up for his upcoming film Coolio No. 1 alongside Sara Ali Khan. the film is expected to release in 2020.

Also read | Will Bhumi Pednekar Share The Screen With Varun Dhawan In Shashank Khaitan's Next?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.