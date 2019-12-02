Varun Dhawan Dishes Out Major Fashion Goals, Stuns In Two-toned Pair Of Shades

Varun Dhawan has created a niche for himself in Bollywood. The actor is known for his famous films such as Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Judwaa 2, Student of the Year, ABCD, and October. The actor is one of the most bankable actors in the film fraternity. He is known to be a charming, good looking, and a versatile actor who is gentle and generous towards his fandom. Evidently, Varun Dhawan is an all-time fan favourite. Varun Dhawan was recently spotted wearing casual clothes. However, his two-toned shared were definitely the highlight. Take a look below-

Varun Dhawan stuns:

Recently, Varun Dhawan was in the news as there were reports stating that he and his lady love Natasha Dalal were about to get married in December. However, Varun has not made any official statement about the same. Varun Dhawan, in a recent interview with a media portal, also said that he is very enthusiastic about commitment and that he does not fear them so if the duo plans on getting married they would have made a statement by now. The duo has been together for a very long time and seems to be going strong.

On the professional front

On the work front, Varun Dhawan was last seen in Kalank alongside Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Kiara Advani, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, and Madhuri Dixit. The film did not fare well at the box-office. The actor is gearing up for his upcoming film Coolio No. 1 alongside Sara Ali Khan. the film is expected to release in 2020.

Varun Dhawan will be seen romancing Sara Ali Khan in the film. The duo will reportedly be recreating the hit Govinda and Karisma Kapoor song, Main Toh Raste Se Ja Raha Tha for the film. Varun Dhawan is now gearing up for the film Street Dancer which will be directed by Remo D'Souza. It is also one of the most anticipated films of the year.

