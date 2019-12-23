Varun Dhawan Admits 'Kalank Was A Bad Film', Discusses The Film's Failure

Varun Dhawan is all set for eight movies, which are on his plate for the coming years. He is mostly known for Main Tera Hero, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, and Badlapur, which is considered as one of his best films by fans. He was last seen in Kalank as a blacksmith, which did not do well at the box office. Read more to know about what he had to say about the failure of the movie.

Varun Dhawan opens up about the Box office failure of Kalank

In an interview with a leading daily, Varun Dhawan admitted that Kalank was a ''bad film'' and that is why it did not click with the audience. During the interview, he also spoke about how he grew from the experience. Varun also stated that somewhere the team had failed collectively. He said that film making is a team effort, and it will still be wrong to blame the failure of a film on the director or a producer. Being a part of the team, the actor had accepted a part of the blame as well and said that the movie did let down his fans too. Varun stated that after the events of the movie, the whole team sat around and dissected the film to find out where they tripped, and why the film did not work.

Varun said that for him, even the failure mattered, and that he wanted it to affect him because if it did not, then he will not grow from the experience, and that would mean that he does not love his work. Now, after the deep study, the actor is ready for his two movies that are set to release next year, Street Dancer and Coolie No. 1. Fans are excited to see him in the theatres.

Talking about choosing diverse roles, he said that he chooses films that he knows he will enjoy doing the most. Varun said that if he does not have fun while working, it will show on the screen. He is reportedly very excited about his upcoming ventures.

