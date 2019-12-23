3 Best Scenes From Aamir Khan's 'Dangal' That You Shouldn't Miss

Dangal, a 2016 sports film by Nitesh Tiwari, is loosely based on the Phogat family, and the two daughters of Mahavir Singh, who went on to become India’s first world-class wrestles. The movie was a box office hit and it garnered several accolades. It included two Jackie Chan Action Movie Awards, an award at the 7th AACTA Awards, a National Film Award, and others. Read more to know about the best scenes from Dangal:

Best scenes of Dangal

Mahavir dominates his cocky colleague

One of the best scenes of the movie comes when Aamir Khan’s character Mahavir Singh get into a mildly heated argument over wrestling with his co-worker. The guy is taller than Mahavir, and is a former state-level champion, but gets defeated by Singh effortlessly. When he tells Singh to be proud of this feat, he says that Singh has defeated a state-level champion, to which Singh says that the guy has lost from a former National level champion, referring to himself. Fans get to see a buffed Aamir Khan, taking down a man, who seems to be taller than him. It is considered as one of the best scenes of the movie by fans.

When a young Geeta and Babita beat up a boy for misdemeanour

This is one of the best scenes of the decade, according to fans on the internet. It showcases women empowerment. A couple comes to the Singh family, and complain Mahavir, as their son has gotten beat up. Mahavir asks his nephew about this and he says he has nothing to do with this matter. Then it is revealed to the head of the family, and the former wrestler, that his little girls have beaten up the boy. For the audience, this came as a huge surprise, and the same reaction came from Aamir Khan’s character, as he was left astonished. This is where the titular dangal really begins.

When Mahavir’s daughters play Dangal for the first time

There is a small Dangal competition in the town, and Mahavir registers the names of his daughters for the event. The villagers demean Mahavir for his act, as it was a very unique thing for the villagers to see little girls wrestling in the akhada. Nonetheless, the girls enter the ring and give the boys a tough fight, showing their potential to be big wrestlers, and make their father proud.

