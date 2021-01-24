Varun Dhawan And Natasha Dalal Greet Media As Husband And Wife, Sweets Distributed To Paps

Actor Varun Dhawan on January 24 tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend, fashion designer Natasha Dalal. The wedding was held as per Hindu rituals in presence of family and close friends in Alibaug. Dhawan and Dalal did their schooling together and have been in a long-term relationship.

The couple came out and greeted the paparazzi after their wedding vows. The media was also given sweets by the family.

According to the reports, the wedding was originally planned for May 2020 but due to COVID-19 pandemic, it was pushed to 2021.

On the work front, Dhawan will be seen in Jug Jug Jeeyo alongside Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Kiara Advani.

