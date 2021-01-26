Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal raised glamour quotient with pals during Sangeet; pics surface

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal became man and wife in a grand, but private ceremony in Alibaug on Sunday. With a reported ‘no phone policy’, the paparazzi had to be content with just the visuals outside the venue. However, the couple obliged the fans by sharing dream-like pictures, and now more such pictures are surfacing.

Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal’s Sangeet celebrations

Varun Dhawan seems to have been going in reverse order as he shared pictures of his Haldi and Mehendi ceremony, a day after posting pictures of his wedding. Be it goofing around by showcasing his body, posing with his squad that wore T-shirts of various teams or spending some heartwarming moments with his ladylove, fans of the couple were over the moon to witness the updates.

Another picture from the ceremonies has now surfaced online, which is said to be from the Sangeet function. The couple looked their stunning best as they posed with their loved ones in the photos. The groom was dressed up in a black suit, as he held his then would-be, dazzling in a light-coloured lehenga, around her arm.

Actor Zoa Morani was one of them, and she was the one who posted the snap on Instagram.

Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal tie the knot

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal entered wedlock after years of courtship, that started with their friendship in childhood. That's the reason he termed the marriage as a 'life long love' becoming 'official.' The former had been flooded with queries about his wedding for the past few years, before he surprised his fans with the good news during the pandemic.

Apart from the official pictures, Varun and Natasha's moments with the paparazzi had also viral. The Student of the Year star telling the media persons to take it easy, otherwise his wife 'will get scared' was a highlight.

As per reports, the couple is still at Alibaug, as the paparazzi spotted their families leaving the venue. Varun-Natasha have reportedly planned their vacation in Turkey and will be heading soon.

Wishes poured in for the couple from the who's who of Bollywood, right from first co-stars Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra to the latest co-star Kiara Advani.

