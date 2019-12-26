Varun Dhawan & Nora Fatehi Mobbed By Fans, Netizens Express Shock After Video Surfaces

Varun Dhawan who is currently gearing up for the release of his next film, Street Dancer 3 seemed to be caught-off-guard in a rather unfortunate situation. The actor was accompanied by his co-star Nora Fatehi when he headed to the Mount Mary Church in Mumbai to seek blessings. However, given the rush, the actor was mobbed by a sea of fans. In a series of pictures and videos that have surfaced on the internet, the actor can be seen dashing through the crowd in a scooter while celebrity-crazed fans tried to get a selfie and catch a glimpse of the stars. In another video, the Street Dancer 3 duo can be seen wearing masks to avoid being clicked by the crowd, while security tries to escort them out of the Church premises without chaos. Take a look at the videos below:

Varun Dhawan and Nora Fatehi get mobbed by fans:

Netizens react:

When the videos surfaced on the internet, netizens were shocked. "This is horrible and scary", "What is happening here", "Oh my god, this is insane", ranged some of the comments on the post. A lot of social media users also reacted with the shocking emoji to express their distress over the matter. Read the comments below:

On the professional front:

On the work front, the actor was last seen in the film, Kalank alongside Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani, Sanjay Dutt, and Madhuri Dixit. Although it was a high-budget film, it failed to create a buzz at the ticketing counters and thus tanked at the box office. It gained mixed reactions from critics and viewers, and it was also the first film of Varun Dhawan that did not rake high in numbers. Apart from the release of Street Dancer 3, he will be seen alongside Sara Ali Khan in Coolie No. 1

