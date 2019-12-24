Varun Dhawan To Unite With Brother Rohit Dhawan For Dishoom Sequel

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan, who was last seen in Karan Johar's romance-drama Kalank, is currently gearing up for the third installment of the ABCD series. Varun has carved a niche for himself in Bollywood with his comic performances. He has predominantly, delivered comedy flicks. Adding one more to his list, he will soon commence the shooting the sequel of his previous action-comedy film Dishoom. The first installment revolves two policemen at odds with each other are committed with the responsibility to find a leading cricketer who is kidnapped before playing a crucial match.

Reportedly, the October actor will soon collaborate with brother Rohit Dhawan for the sequel of his 2016's release Dishoom, which featured John Abraham and Jacqueline Fernandez. The report published by a leading news portal states that Rohit is working on multiple ideas, and also narrated the first draft of the tentatively titled Dishoom Again to Varun and producer Sajid Nadiadwala. The actor and producer have also nodded and shown the green-light to the project.

As per the same report, makers are in the process to finalise shooting locations for the second part. Reportedly, the film will be shot in India and abroad, and Rohit will go on a pre-shoot with his team to the locations. He plans to take the film on the floors towards the second half of 2020.

On the work front, the Student of The Year actor is currently busy in the promotional event of the Remo D'Souza directorial. Simultaneously he is working on father David Dhawan's comedy film Coolie No. 1, opposite Sara Ali Khan. He will also work in Shashank Khaitan‘s project reportedly titled Mr Lele and Arun Khetarpal biopic with Sriram Raghavan.

