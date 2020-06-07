Varun Dhawan Crowns Baba Jackson As 'Entertainer No. 1'; Dancer Wins Rs. 1 Cr Prize Money

Varun Dhawan who hosted and judged the first-ever unique stay-at-home reality show with Flipkart has come to an end and the actor on Sunday declared the winner of the show 'Entertainer No. 1' — Dancer Baba Jackson a.k.a Yuvraj Singh. Baba has won a whopping Rs. 1 crore as prize money and Varun released a video congratulating the talented dancer.

Varun said, "India's first Entertainer No. 1 is Baba Jackson urf Yuvraj. We are all at our house, this was my first show that I hosted. I know the struggles you have gone through. You have been giving the best performances for 8 straight weeks. I wish I could come and congratulate in person but difficult times. All the best."

The first-of-its-kind show titled Entertainer No.1 launched on the Flipkart app on April 13. The show featured people from all across the country participating in weekly challenges and were judged over a period of 8 weeks in the quest to find India's most talented entertainers from home.

In 2017, Varun and David worked together for the blockbuster film, Judwaa 2. The movie was the remake of the Salman Khan-starrer, Judwa, which released in 1997. The duo is gearing up for their upcoming release, Coolie No.1.

Starring Varun and Sara Ali Khan in the lead roles, Coolie No.1 is the remake of the 1995 hit film of the same name, starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in the lead roles. Helmed by David Dhawan, the movie also stars Paresh Rawal and Rajpal Yadav in prominent roles.

Varun was last seen in Street Dancer 3D that garnered a tremendous response from fans across the country. Starring Varun, Shraddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, and Prabhu Deva in the lead roles, Street Dancer 3D is a coming-of-age story based on the lives of the street dancers of India. Helmed by Remo D'Souza, Street Dance 3D hit the theatres on January 24, 2020.

