Varun Dhawan Celebrates 1st Anniversary With Natasha Dalal, Shares Pics From Wedding; See

It’s been a year since actor Varun Dhawan had tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend-fashion designer Natasha Dalal. The couple had a strictly guarded wedding in Alibaugh with only close friends and family members in attendance. Now as the two celebrate a year of togetherness, Varun took to Instagram and shared a few pictures from the wedding while extending heartiest wishes to his dearest wife.

Varun was the first one to share pictures from his nuptials last year after the family had decided on no photo policy for their wedding. He laid all the speculation to rest after he shared inside pictures from the wedding and other festivities. The traditional Hindu wedding was held at The Mansion House resort in Alibaug.

Varun Dhawan celebrates first wedding anniversary with Natasha Dalal

Now as the two complete a year of togetherness, Varun took to Instagram and shared a series of posts from the wedding where he can be seen performing the rituals at the mandap. In one of the pictures, Varun can be seen putting the garland around Natasha’s neck while the other showed him holding his wife’s hand during the ceremony. He captioned the post with “1” along with a heart-shaped emoticon. In another post, Varun shared pictures from his Haldi ceremony which seemed too much fun as he can be seen playing with water and jumping into a big lake while enjoying the festivities with his friends. He had captioned the same with “1” along with a heart-shaped emoticon.

His friends from the entertainment industry were quick to shower their love and blessings on the couple in the comment section below. Stars like Karisma Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Neha Kakkar, Huma Qureshi, and more shared heart-shaped emoticons to congratulate the couple.

Last year, Varun had introduced his wife to the world with a beautiful picture. Sharing some clicks from the wedding, the Kalank actor wrote, “Life long love just became official (sic).” After the wedding rituals, Varun and Natasha greeted the media outside the venue. Hand in hand, the newlyweds posed for shutterbugs, looking radiant in their white attire. The couple’s ensembles were designed by Manish Malhotra. While Varun chose an intricately-detailed sherwani in ivory white, complete with floral work sewn with embellishments, rhinestones, and sequins, Natasha went for a light golden lehenga with a broad neck blouse.



IMAGE: Instagram/varundvnforalways