Varun Dhawan Celebrates Niece Niyara Dhawan’s Birthday Amid Lockdown

Varun Dhawan on Sunday took to his Instagram handle to share adorable pictures of his niece Niara celebrating her second birthday. The first picture shows the little kid pampering her Chachu and in the second one Varun is seen helping her cut the cake.

Dressed in a pretty pink dress, with a cute little ribbon, Niara and Varun's pictures won many hearts on social media. Arjun Kapoor dropped a comment saying, 'Jigar Ka tukda'. Dia Mirza also wrote, "Happy birthday to the little one". Niara is Rohit Dhawan's (Varun's brother) daughter.

On the work front

Varun Dhawan will next be seen on the big-screen in 'Coolie No 1', alongside Sara Ali Khan. The movie is helmed by David Dhawan and is a remake of the 1995 film of the same name, that starred Govinda and Karisma Kapoor. The movie was slated to release on May 1, 2020. However it has been postponed due to the global pandemic, and no other date has been officially announced yet. Varun Dhawan also has Sunil Khetarpal's biopic on hold.

Varun was last seen in Street Dancer 3D. Street Dance 3D garnered a tremendous response from fans across the country, as the dance entertainer has reportedly raked in a business of Rs. 70.23 crores since its release. Starring Varun, Shraddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, and Prabhu Deva in the leading roles, Street Dancer 3D is a coming-of-age story based on the lives of the street dancers of India. Helmed by Remo D'Souza, Street Dance 3D hit the theatres on January 24, 2020.

