Varun Dhawan Raises The Temperature With His Shirtless Photo; Fans Say 'haye Garmi'

Varun Dhawan is known to be one of the most popular and fan favourite actors in the industry. Varun is also a fitness enthusiast and is dedicated to keeping himself fit. His fans often praise him for his amazing dedication and are motivated by him as well.

Varun Dhawan raises the temperature with his shirtless Instagram post

In a recent post, Varun Dhawan made several fans go gaga with his shirtless monochrome picture. The actor posted it and his fans praised him for it soon enough. He captioned the picture with an emoji of a chocolate bar. The actor looked stunning according to fans in his rugged yet sleek look.

One fan in particular among many others commented on the picture with “Haye Garmi” which was a reference to his latest film Street Dancer 3D. In the film, Varun dances alongside Nora Fatehi, and fans loved the song and the performance of both the artists in the video.

Thus, this came as no surprise when his other fans too commented in the same way. Ileana D’cruz and Manish Malhotra too commented on the picture and praised Varun for his amazing post. Street Dancer 3D was the last film of Varun Dhawan and it was received with mixed responses.

Despite having an ongoing hype since its trailer was released, the film did not seem to impress some audiences. However, the film did manage to come close to collecting Rs 100 crores. Street Dancer 3D was the sequel to the ongoing ABCD franchise, which is a much-loved dance-based franchise.

On the work front, Varun Dhawan will be seen next in his dad’s next film titled Coolie No. 1 which is the remake of the original Coolie No. 1 starring Govinda. The new film will see Varun Dhawan opposite Sara Ali Khan. The posters of the film have already begun to create a buzz among the fans of the actors. He will also be seen in Shashank Khaitan’s Mr Lele which has been produced by Karan Johar, according to a news portal. Both of these films have gotten the fans of Varun Dhawan anticipating him on screen as soon as possible.

