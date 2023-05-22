Varun Dhawan Dubs For Action Drama Bawaal, Shares A Selfie From Studio

Varun Dhawan recently took to his Instagram handle to share a glimpse of his dubbing session for his upcoming movie titled Bawaal. The Main Tera Hero star clicked a selfie from inside the dubbing studio and wrote, "Bawaal" on the photo. The ABCD 2 actor was seen sporting a denim shirt in the picture as he flashed his smile.

The film Bawaal is helmed by filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari. This film will mark the first collaboration of Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan as the main leads. Earlier, this film was scheduled to release on April 7, 2023. However, this film will now be released in theatres on October 6, 2023. Before moving any further, check out Varun Dhawan's selfie below.

More on Bawaal

Bawaal went on floors last year around April in Lucknow. Later, the crew travelled all the way to Amsterdam to shoot for the other segments of the film. The film's release date got pushed back due to impending technical requirements and VFX. The details of the movie are still under wraps. it is backed by Sajid Nadidadwala.

Varun Dhawan's work front

Varun Dhawan is also gearing up for his web series Citadel, which is the Hindi adaptation of Priyanka Chopra starrer with the same name. This show is directed by The Family Man makers Krishna DK and Raj Nidimoru. This action-packed series will also feature Samantha Ruth Prabhu as the main lead. The Hollywood version was headlined by Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra. The release date of the Indian adaptation of Citadel has not been revealed. Varun Dhawan earlier posted a few pictures in which he was seen with his Citadel team in England. He and Samantha even attended the Citadel premiere in London and had a blast with the entire cast. He will also be seen in the horror-comedy Bhediya 2.