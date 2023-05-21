Varun Dhawan Makes A Surprise Appearance In Priyanka Chopra Starrer Citadel?

Priyanka Chopra’s web series Citadel brought a sweet surprise for Varun Dhawan’s fans, as the actor made a cameo in the series. While he wasn’t seen in the episode, his voice was heard on a phone call to Priyanka’s character Nadia Sinh. In the fifth episode, Nadia's past is revealed through flashbacks.

She contacted convicted terrorist Rahi Gambhir eight years ago in an effort to move to Spain, after learning something significant about herself. Nadia admits that Gambhir is her father when Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Osy Ikhile (Carter Spence) question her about her decision to communicate with him. Paul Bazely, a British-Indian actor, plays her father. However, Varun has dubbed for him. In one scene, The October actor’s voice is heard on Nadia's phone call to Rahi. His cameo was confirmed by the fact that he was thanked specifically in the end credits.

A small part of Varun's scene with PC 🔥 #CitadelOnPrime pic.twitter.com/ZFFI4MhIQu — Annesha (@ApnaaVarun) May 19, 2023

Varun and Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be starring in the Indian installment of Citadel. When Priyanka was asked what advice she had for the two actors, the Quantico star praised both the actors, saying that they are extremely talented actors, who already have a tremendous deal of perseverance for the roles. Priyanka also revealed that she had previously spoken with Varun at the NMACC gala, where he expressed his excitement for the upcoming series. Citadel India is currently being directed by the duo Raj and DK, who have created the likes of The Family Man.

More about Citadel franchise

Citadel stars Richard Madden in the lead role, alongside Priyanka. In the show, the duo play the roles of two elite spies who work for the international secret organisation Citadel, and are currently living normal lives under assumed identities. The six-episode series Citadel comes from Anthony Russo and Joe Russo, the director duo behind Avengers: Infinity War, Captain America: The Winter Soldier and the comedy series Community. Italian and Indian installments for the show are also under development. The Family Man directors Raj and DK will be helming the Indian version of Citadel.