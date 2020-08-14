Varun Dhawan Flaunts His Sculpted Body In Recent Monochrome Picture

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan recently shared a monochrome picture from a recent photoshoot, which features him flaunting his sculpted body. Taking to his Instagram handle, he posted a picture that features Varun Dhawan spreading his arms wide across, as he stares downward, while the sky behind fills the background with unique formations. Take a look at the picture shared:

In the picture, Varun can be seen sporting a pair of denim jeans, while his hair stays set with gel. Varun dropped many food emoticons as his caption. Soon after Varun uploaded the picture, fans rushed to the comment section and drooled over the actor’s physique. Take a look at how fans reacted:

Varun recently made news when he wished Sara Ali Khan with a fun video on her birthday. Varun shared a boomerang video on his Instagram handle, extending birthday wishes to Sara. As seen in the video shared, Dhawan can be seen planting pecks on Sara’s cheek, while she seems busy playing with a light toy tied on Varun’s arms. Take a look at the video shared:

Varun on the professional front

In 2017, Varun and David worked together for the blockbuster film, Judwaa 2, which was the remake of the Salman Khan-starrer, Judwa, which released in 1997. Varun is gearing up for the upcoming release, Coolie No.1. Starring Varun and Sara Ali Khan in the lead roles, Coolie No.1 is the remake of the 1995 hit film of the same name, starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in the lead roles. The movie also stars Paresh Rawal and Rajpal Yadav in prominent roles and is helmed by David Dhawan.

Varun was last seen in Street Dancer 3D that reportedly raked in a business of Rs. 70.23 crores since its release. The movie stars Varun, Shraddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, and Prabhu Deva in the lead roles. It is a coming-of-age story based on the lives of the street dancers of India. Street Dancer 3D hit the theatres on January 24 and is helmed by Remo D'Souza.

(Image credits: Varun Dhawan's Instagram)

