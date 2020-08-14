Sachin Khedekar And Other Marathi Actors Who Played Negative Roles In South Indian Films

Several prominent Marathi film actors have often ventured into other industries as well. Some of these actors have given their significant contribution to the Hindi film industry as well. Popular Marathi actors have also been dominating the South Indian film industries. Some popular actors like Mahesh Manjrekar, Sachin Khedekar, and Sayaji Shinde have played the role of an antagonist in South Indian films. Check out the list of Marathi actors who have played a negative role in South Indian films.

Sachin Khedekar

Sachin Khedekar had acted in his first South Indian film in 2005. He essayed the role of a villain in the 2005 film Police. The Prithviraj Sukumaran-Indrajith Sukumaran starrer is an action thriller film released in the Malayalam language.

Sachin Khedekar has also essayed the role of an antagonist in the 2012 film Maattrraan. Khedekar plays the role of a geneticist in the movie. Maattrraan movie cast includes Suriya, Kajal Aggarwal, Tara along with Sachin Khedekar.

Mahesh Manjrekar

Mahesh Manjrekar played the role of an ailing gangster in the film Okkadunnadu. The Telugu language film is an action thriller released in 2007. Okkadunnadu marks his first South Indian film as a villain. The film stars Gopichand, Neha Jhulka as well as Mahesh Manjrekar.

The actor also went on to essay the role of an international Mafia gang leader named Daddy in the film Homam. The Telugu language thriller film released in 2008. The movie stars Mamta Mohandas, Jagapathi Babu, and Mahesh Manjrekar, amongst others, in major roles. It is a remake of the Hollywood film, The Departed.

Sayaji Shinde

He played the character of Rana in the film Andhrudu. The Telugu film, which was released in 2005, was one of the most well-known films at the time of its release. Andhrudu stars Gopichand, Gowri Pandit as well as Sayaji Shinde in major roles. Sayaji Sinde’s role in the film was much appreciated by the audience and critics. He was even nominated for the Filmfare award for the best villain in 2006 for his performance.

Sayaji Shinde, in 2007, played the role of Guru in the film Takkari. His role was that of a business tycoon. The Telugu film, Takkari directed by Amma Rajasekhar, stars Nitin and Sudha in Takkari. It has been reported that the Telugu film is the remake of Tamil movie Thiruvilaiyaadal Aarambam.

