Varun Dhawan Shares Adorable Pics With Natasha Dalal On His Birthday

Varun Dhawan turned a year older on Monday. The Coolie No 1 actor was wished by many of his industry colleagues on social media on the special occasion. He thanked everyone for the good wishes and posted some photos on his Instagram handle in which he was seen sharing some romantic moments with his wife Natasha Dalal, while spending sometime together their close friends. Varun captioned the post, "Bday with the best crew. Thank u for all the wishes. 36 begins (sic)."

The images showed some loving moments of Varun and Natasha. In one of the photos, the Badlapur actor cut a small cake, with his wife leaning into him from behind. In another picture, they were seen having a fun time on the beach. In a small video, Varun was seen inside a gaming arcade. Other snaps were of the couple with their close friends.

Varun and Natasha tied the knot in January 2021 after dating for a very long time. They were childhood sweethearts and Natasha was with Varun even before he made his Bollywood debut in 2012 with Student of The Year. The series of pictures were some never-seen-before moments of the lovebirds as they travelled and enjoyed their time with friends and family.

Varun Dhawan's upcoming projects

Varun has been busy with the shooting of his upcoming web series Citadel, in which he stars alongside Telugu star Samantha. The show has been filming at a brisk pace in various locations. He has also been busy with Bawaal, opposite Janhvi Kapoor, with whom he has paired up on the screen for the first time. Nitesh Tiwari of Dangal and Chhichhore fame is directing the upcoming film. It will release in cinema halls later this year in October. Meanwhile, all eyes will be on Citadel, which also marks Varun's entry into the digital space. He will be seen doing a lot of action in the upcoming show from The Family Man directors Raj & DK.