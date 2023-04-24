Samantha Ruth Prabhu Has THESE Plans For Her 36th Birthday

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is going to turn 36 on April 28. According to a report in Pinkvilla, the actress opened up about her birthday plans. She shared that she will have a working birthday this year.

Samantha will be shooting for her upcoming film Citadel on her birthday. The actress had a working birthday last year. During that time, she was shooting in Kashmir for her film Kushi. "Samantha has had a successful year, full of love, and appreciation. This time around Samantha will be shooting again on the day so it’s a working birthday for her," reveals a source.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu on comparisons between Kushi and Citadel

In an interview with Pinkvilla, she spoke about her movies Kushi and Citadel. In Kushi, she worked with South superstar Vijay Deverakonda. The actress also opened up about the comparisons between both films. She said that both films are very different from each other.

The actress was last seen in Shaakuntalam. The film opened to mixed reviews. The movie did not perform well at the box office. She is yet to begin her shooting for her upcoming web series Citadel. In the series, she will be seen alongside Varun Dhawan. Apart from it, she is all set to appear in SJ directorial Kushi.

About Citadel

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is playing the lead role in the Indian spin-off of the American science-fiction action thriller Citadel. The movie is produced by the director duo Raj and DK. The actress will be seen opposite Varun Dhawan. The movie will be a localised game on its American counterpart. The whole cast and crew of the film are currently in London for their shooting schedule. They recently attended the Global Premiere of Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden-starrer Citadel. Varun and Samantha twinned in black outfits. They flashed their biggest smiles while posing for the photographers.