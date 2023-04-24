Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas Enjoy Date Night In Rome Amid Citadel Promotions

Priyanka Chopra is currently in Rome, having recently attended the Italian premiere for her American sci-fi action thriller series Citadel, co-starring Richard Madden. Nick Jonas was also in attendance to support wife Priyanka for the premiere. The lovebirds decided to make the work trip one of personal leisure as well. Priyanka and Nick were recently been spotted out and about in Rome on a date night.

Priyanka and Nick's Roman holiday

Pictures of Priyanka and Nick from the streets of Rome have been doing the rounds of the internet. This comes after the couple was spotted together at the Italian premiere of Citadel. Before that, they were also in London for the premiere. The latest pictures of Priyanka and Nick show the couple walking hand-in-hand as they headed towards their car after enjoying dinner.

Nick was dressed in a cloud grey pant suit set with pleated wide leg pants. He kept it casual with a plain round neck shirt and matching white canvas shoes. Priyanka kept it sleek in a tapered satin evening gown in black with a slight slit down the side. She paired it with simple straight hair and platform heels in the same shade. The couple looked well-coordinated as they walked hand-in-hand.

Priyanka-Nick steal a moment for themselves

Before the couple made their way to the red carpet premiere, they managed to steal a moment for themselves as they got clicked together. The pictures showed Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra indulging in innocent PDA as they lovingly posed together on the balcony of their hotel. Priyanka and Nick's playful pictures aptly captured the essence of their work and holiday trip.

Priyanka is currently jet-setting across the globe with team Citadel, attending the premieres for the upcoming series. So far, the team has made it to the Mumbai, London and Italy premieres of the show. Priyanka Chopra will next be seen in film Love Again, also starring Celine Dion and Sam Heughan.