Varun Dhawan Has A Message For All The Girls Out There; Watch Video Here

Instagram recently rolled out its Reel feature and it has been receiving a great response from the users so far. Many influencers and celebrities took to their social media to try out the features. With Instagram Reel, people can create short videos set to some music or other sound. Actor Varun Dhawan also took to his Instagram to try out the feature:

Varun Dhawan's lip sync video is unmissable

Varun Dhawan can be seen lip-syncing to Guru Randhawa's song Lagdi Lahore Di. The song was also a part of the music tracks of Varun Dhawan's previous film, Street Dancer 3D. The actor is dressed in a white t-shirt and looks dashing as ever as he leans against a couch chair to make the video. He wrote in the caption, "Saare ladkiyon ko ðŸ¥°". [sic] Take a look at his video below:

The video was an instant hit among the actor's fans and already has over 4 lakh likes. Fans were quick to react to the video and flooded the comments section with praise for the actor. Many fans simply dropped down heart and fire emojis to express their views on Varun Dhawan's Reel.

Just a couple of days ago, Varun Dhawan hit 30 million followers on his Instagram. He took to his social media to thank his fans with a fan-made video. Thanking everyone and crediting the video's creator, he wrote in the caption, "30 MILLION #varuniacs ðŸºðŸ§¿

Thank u for believing in me

Keep moving on the beat

Thank u @stevenroythomas for this edit". [sic]

What is on the work front for Varun Dhawan?

On the professional front, Varun Dhawan was last seen in Street Dancer 3D alongside Shraddha Kapoor. It was a dance drama directed by Remo D'Souza. The plot of the film is based on the life of dancers and revolves around two rival dance groups who often compete against each other in London.

The actor is set to star alongside Sara Ali Khan in Coolie No.1 which is a remake of the 1995 Govinda film of the same name. He will also be seen in Shashank Khaitan's Mr Lele which revolves around an NRI who takes drugs at a party and ends up in jail in 48 hours. He will reportedly star in Sriram Raghavan's Ekkis.

