Varun Dhawan, Katrina Kaif Add Exciting Twist To Their Insta Videos With Reels | Watch

Instagram keeps launching many fun filters and effects. The newest feature to unveil on Instagram is called Reels. The feature lets its user record exciting videos and add filters and songs as well, the only catch is - the videos need to be less than 15 seconds. Celebrities who have used the feature so far are - Varun Dhawan, Katrina Kaif and Sunny Leone. Take a look at what these celebs did with the exciting new Instagram effect.

Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan recently shared a snap on his story where the actor was seen lip-syncing to his own song Lagdi Lahore Di with the Reels effect. The song featured in the movie Street Dancer 3D and also had his co-star Shraddha Kapoor in it. Varun is seen giving wonderful expressions in the video.

Pic Credit: Varun Dhawan's Instagram

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif is seen getting very creative and uploading many videos on her social media amidst the lockdown. In one of her recent snaps, she has uploaded a montage of herself with her sister on her story. Katrina used the Reels effect and made a creative video. In the 15-second video, fans can see Katrina and her sister dance, Katrina trying on a hoodie, Katrina and her sister cleaning their apartment, the actor playing her guitar, Katrina sleeping and more instances. It is definitely a very exciting video and the star has added the hashtag - Feel Karo Reel Karo.

Pic Credit: Katrina Kaif's Instagram

Sunny Leone

Sunny Leone also took a shot at the new filter. She was seen at a set of some shoot and saying - So much lighting happening. Sunny sported heavy makeup and accessories. She added the hashtag- Reels - and also wrote - Miss being on sets. Take a look

Pic Credit: Sunny Leone's Instagram

Promo Pic Credit: Varun Dhawan and Katrina Kaif's Instagram

